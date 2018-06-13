Racoon's climb up 25-storey building has netizens on tenterhooks

[Update June 14, 10am] The racoon has been set free in a private residential property, wildlife management services said on Thursday (June 14).

A consult with the wildlife rehabilitation centre of Minnesota showed that she was safe to be released.

The animal was last seen bolting out of the trap and into a wooded area in a video clip shared by wildlife management services on Facebook.

on Facebook All we can say is WOW and thank you to everyone for all of the kind words and support surrounding our business. We are... Posted by Wildlife Management Services on Wednesday, 13 June 2018

After falling for the trap placed on the roof of the building she scaled, the bedraggled racoon took the easy way down the building via the freight lift, a Minnesota Public Radio News reporter quipped in a tweet.

One lucky racoon in the US has not only made it (to the top of a building, that is), but has also gained worldwide attention for her dare-devil antics.

As the animal reached the roof of a 25-storey building in Minnesota, those tracking the hashtag #MPRraccoon on Twitter let out a collective sigh of relief.

It all began on Monday (June 12), when the racoon was stranded on the Town Square office building.

Although the local fire department and building workers tried to rescue her by using a makeshift ladder, she scampered away and started climbing the nearby UBS Plaza.

On Twitter, users held their breaths when they watched video clips of the racoon making a slow ascent using just her claws.

Then, the animal took a break on the window ledge on the 23rd storey.

Meanwhile, netizens fretted over her safety and pleaded for rescue services to help the animal.

on Twitter I'll donate a thousand bucks to the non political charity of choice to anyone who saves this raccoon. I can't handle this. Poor dude. https://t.co/2F5reAKkKa — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 12, 2018

The incident even prompted James Gunn, director of the film Guardians of the Galaxy (which features a heroic racoon as one of its main characters) to offer US$1,000 to anyone who would rescue the critter.

Opening the window to let the animal in seemed to be the solution, but the windows of the building are sealed shut, media reported.

on Twitter Can confirm #MPRraccoon is still itchy. Got a little visit from @StPaulFireDept too! Cat food awaits it on the roof. pic.twitter.com/WeOTWmbaqz — Evan Frost (@efrostee) June 12, 2018

Later that day, the racoon decided to make her way down.

But she changed her mind and climbed the building again.

on Twitter The #mprraccoon is doing a little grooming now that he's a social media star. You know, on a 23rd floor window ledge. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/pGcwh7OJ6L — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

Based on latest reports, the fire department has set up a live trap with food on the roof so that they can capture the racoon after her brave ascent.

Let's hope she falls for it.

