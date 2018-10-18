Retirement home hires hunky butlers for elderly residents

One retirement home in England treated its elderly residents to an occasion with just the right amount of cheeky and naughty, but may not be for the fainthearted.

The elderly women of the Milton Lodge Retirement Home in Colchester, Essex sat down for a three-course dinner on Oct. 11, where they were waited by hunky butlers ready to be at their beck-and-call for the night.

The butlers were only clad in tiny red aprons just big enough to cover their crotch and served the ladies prawn cocktails, roast chicken and sticky pudding. As per the Carehome. Co. UK last Oct. 15, it was Joan Corp, one of the elderly residents in Milton, who asked the retirement home's activities coordinator for a man.

"Whenever we ask Joan what wish she would like us to grant her, she always says 'Give me a man,'" the care home's manager Trudi Snee was quoted as saying. "When other ladies started nodding in agreement, we discussed it with family members and contacted 'Hunks in Trunks.'"

Hunks in Trunks is a male agency under the Buttlers Entertainment Group and is known as the only company in the United Kingdom who offers the unique service to customers. Hunks in Trunks' naked butlers are "rented" out to serve drinks and food, entertain guests as well as host events, but the fun doesn't stop there. The group promises a hunk for just about any occasion imaginable.

The hunky butlers, who were more than happy to oblige the elderly women, proved to be popular, as even the women's daughters and granddaughters showed up to have their share of cheek. Upon finishing dinner, the elderly women were serenaded by the butlers with love songs and also given shoulder massages.

"The ladies were not a quiet crowd. I'd never heard such laughter and excitement coming from the residents. An 88-year-old resident told me 'I've never experienced anything like this. It's amazing,'" Snee said in the report. "It's not doing anyone harm. If it can brighten up their day, then why not?"

Growing old never sounded so fun.