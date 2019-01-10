Ringer lickin' good: Stranger caught on CCTV licking doorbell for 3 hours

The last thing you expect to see at your door will not come close to this.

The Dungans from Salinas, California recently installed a motion-sensor closed-circuit television, but they surely were not prepared for the subsequent footage.

A slippery man slid into their porch in the wee hours of Saturday (Jan 5) and decided to get to know their doorbell better, first reported by US TV station KION.

He unleashed his tongue to French-press the doorbell into submission, in what looks to be a thoroughly enjoyable tongue-lashing.

For three hours, the defenceless doorbell could not ring for help, save for the short breaks the trespasser took - to urinate on the porch and also lie down to rest for 20 minutes.

It was a relief the stranger did not have a taste of what was inside the house, as only the Dungan children were home.

"He's obviously being pretty perverted and weird about it," Commander Matt Maldonado of the Salinas Police Department told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Sylvia Dungan, however, saw the funny side to the incident.

"You kind of laugh about it afterwards because technically he didn't do anything," she said.

But he did, in fact.

Identified by police as 33-year-old Roberto Daniel Arroyo, the man stole extension cords from the holiday decorations.

The reportedly homeless man has been brought in for questioning and also faces charges of prowling and violation of probation.

He has a history of drug offences and resisting arrest.

Arroyo's widemouthed act also meant the Dungans spent the weekend disinfecting their doorbell and bleaching their doorknob.

