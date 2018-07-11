RIP: World's Ugliest Dog dead at age 9

RIP: World's Ugliest Dog dead at age 9
AFP
Jul 11, 2018

Zsa Zsa's 15 minutes in the limelight are over: the copiously drooling English bulldog named the World's Ugliest Dog just weeks ago has died.

The nine-year-old canine died in her sleep Tuesday morning, owner Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota told US media.

"I'm in shock still," Brainard told CNN sister network HLN. "I haven't even processed her winning and fame."

The dog won the ugliness title at a contest last month in Petaluma, California.

Brainard told CNN then that the dog slobbered a lot because it had trouble keeping its tongue in its mouth.

Its upper teeth were almost horizontal and it also had a pronounced underbite.

More about

Pets
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement