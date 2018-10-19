Roasted pig sniffed out by US airport beagle, seized by officials

A beagle who works at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia was able to sniff out something unusual - a roasted pig, or lechon to Filipinos.

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Monday, Oct. 15 that the beagle named Hardy alerted officials of a baggage from the unnamed traveller from Ecuador. Upon inspection, officials uncovered the pig from the luggage.

The two-pound pig was later seized and disposed.

"Our best defence against destructive pests and animal diseases is to prevent the entry of prohibited agriculture products from entering the United States," CBP Area Port Director for the Port of Atlanta Carey Davis said. "This seizure at Atlanta illustrates the tremendous expertise of our four-legged K-9 partners in protecting the United States."

A photo of Hardy looking at the roasted pig was then shared on the US CBP's Twitter account on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

According to the CBP, the roasted pig was confiscated since pork and other pork products from other continents are banned from entry in the US This is to prevent diseases such as foot-and-mouth disease and swine vesicular disease, among others, from spreading in the country.