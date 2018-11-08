Royal Brunei flight makes emergency landing in Austria

A Royal Brunei Airlines (RB) non-stop flight bound for London from Bandar Seri Begawan was forced to make an emergency landing at the Vienna International Airport in Austria yesterday.

RB in a release yesterday stated, "Royal Brunei Airlines flight BI003 from Bandar Seri Begawan (BWN) to London Heathrow (LHR) on November 7, 2018 has made an en-route diversion and safely landed at Vienna International Airport.

"RB is aware of the news currently circulated on a reported oil leak. We are currently conducting a thorough investigation to identify the nature of the incident."

Reports from aviation alert websites pointed to an oil leak from the Rolls-Royce Trent engine of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Information obtained from the FlightAware website showed that Flight BI003 landed at the Vienna International Airport at 6.37am Central European Time (CET).

Photo by @FlightAlerts_ on Twitter shows the Boeing 787 Dreamliner being inspected

It was earlier scheduled to arrive at London's Heathrow Airport at about 6.50am GMT.

Pictures shared by several flight passengers on Twitter showed fire and rescue personnel from the Vienna International Airport inspecting the plane's left engine, shortly after it made the emergency landing.

According to one of the passengers, Jake Sallaway Costello, from Birmingham, England, they were kept in a room at the airport and had to wait for more than four hours to obtain further updates on their travels.

The airline also announced in a statement released late last evening local time informing that all passengers have been rebooked onto flights with other carriers, leaving Vienna in a later time.

Meanwhile, the airline also announced the cancellation of Flight BI004 on November 7 from London to Bandar Seri Begawan, saying that its passengers are being re-routed on other airlines.

RB recently launched its non-stop service to London, offering the first direct link between Brunei to London, while also set on capturing more passenger traffic along the Melbourne-London route.