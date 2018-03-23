The royal wedding invitations have been shipped

The Royal Wedding watch continues as we follow every single detail about the upcoming union of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry this coming May 19.

We have a few guesses for the wedding gown (at least the sketches), we know who might be performing for the reception, we even know the location, the wedding cake flavor, and who will walk Meghan down the aisle.

Now we've got details on the official wedding invite care of the Kensington Palace. Following royal tradition, the invites were made and printed by Barnard and Westwood, they have worked with the royal family since 1985.

It features the Three-Feathered Badge of The Prince of Wales, the invites were die-stamped using American ink on English cards (yes, balance!), then burnished for shine, and gilded on the edges.

on Twitter Using American ink on English card, the invitations are printed in gold and black, then burnished to bring out the shine, and gilded around the edge. pic.twitter.com/gQpC6tDot0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

600 guests were invited to the service at St. George's Chapel followed by a lunchtime reception at St. George's Hall, Windsor Castle given by The Queen.

In the evening, 200 guests were invited to the private reception at Frogmore House given by The Prince of Wales.

They also invited about 2,540 people into the grounds to watch the couple's arrival and carriage procession. The couple requested that members of the public come from a broad range of backgrounds.

We can't wait for May 19. So here's a question, what would you give to be a part of the 600?