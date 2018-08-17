Royals plan to be more 'aggressive' on Meghan Markle family drama: Report

The British royal family has had its share of drama, but more often than not, the protocol has been to stay mum on personal issues.

However, Meghan Markle's family drama has yet to die down months after she married Prince Harry in May, and it seems she has to do more than ignore the noise from her father Thomas Markle's nonstop press interviews.

"The Palace is at a loss of what to do and is re-evaluating options, including a more aggressive strategy to stem the embarrassment caused by Meghan's dad, half-sister and half-brother," said a source to Entertainment Tonight.

Thomas Markle's latest interview on Aug 11 with the Mail on Sunday reiterated his outrage against the royals, along with new details of phone calls with Prince Harry.

Despite warnings from Harry not to engage with the press, the 74-year-old staged paparazzi photos, which would later backfire on him.

In the aftermath of the scandal, Thomas backed out of the royal wedding because he suffered a heart attack. He claimed in the interview that the prince had reproached him over the phone about the photos while he was in the hospital.

"Maybe it would be better for you guys if I was dead… then you could pretend to be sad," he reportedly said before hanging up on Harry.

Still, he said he was not angry at the couple and that he loved them.

In his first televised interview-for which he was paid-with "Good Morning Britain" last June, he claimed that he had apologised to the two and that they had been "forgiving." The former Hollywood lighting director has continued to give interviews, paid or otherwise, to various outlets since then.

Adding to the drama are Meghan's half-siblings. Samantha Markle is rumored to star in the British edition of "Celebrity Big Brother," according to Inside Edition. Half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. described Meghan as "selfish, cruel" for her treatment of their father in an Aug. 12 interview with the tabloid Daily Mirror.

Though Harry and Meghan have been publicly silent on the issue, royal insiders say that the ordeal has been frustrating for the Duchess of Sussex.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Meghan was still "hurt" by her father's actions. Meghan's sister is said to be less of a concern because they don't have a relationship.