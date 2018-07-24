Shaggy sheep in Australia finally gets a shave, farmer ends up with 30kg fleece

Shaggy sheep in Australia finally gets a shave, farmer ends up with 30kg fleece
PHOTO: Graeme Bowden via Reuters
Reuters
Jul 24, 2018

SYDNEY - A sheep in eastern Australia is leaping about more lightly after being sheared of its massively overgrown fleece.

In a social media post that has gone viral, farmer Graeme Bowden shared photos of the sheep he dubbed "shriek 2".

He said a friend found the sheep with several years of growth, which he sheared to produce 30kg of wool - more than six times greater than the average fleece.

"He cut 30 kilograms of wool, which was 13 inches long", Mr Bowden said in his Facebook post, adding that the fleece was unbelievably clean.

"Anyway he's light footed now, would be nice at the moment with the price of wool to have about 2,000 of them, gee I'd be able to buy some hay," Mr Bowden finished his post by saying.

Australian wool prices have been running at record highs this year.

Mr Bowden is a farmer in Coonabarabran, a town in New South Wales state, about 450km northwest of Sydney, local media said.

Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement