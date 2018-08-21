Shooting at London's Kingsburg tube station leaves 3 people injured; Police says not terror-related

LONDON - A shooting at London's Kingsbury tube station has left three people injured, the Sun newspaper reported on Monday night (Aug 20).

"Police and London Ambulance Service were alerted at around 2145hrs (4.45am Singapore time) on Monday, 20 August, to reports of shots fired in Kingsbury Road, NW9.", a spokesman of the Metropolitan Police was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

London's Metropolitan Police Service said in a tweet that the incident was not terror-related. It added that the three taken to hospital were not in life-threatening condition.