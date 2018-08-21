Shooting at London's Kingsburg tube station leaves 3 people injured; Police says not terror-related

Shooting at London's Kingsburg tube station leaves 3 people injured; Police says not terror-related
PHOTO: Google Maps
Reuters
Aug 21, 2018

LONDON - A shooting at London's Kingsbury tube station has left three people injured, the Sun newspaper reported on Monday night (Aug 20).

"Police and London Ambulance Service were alerted at around 2145hrs (4.45am Singapore time) on Monday, 20 August, to reports of shots fired in Kingsbury Road, NW9.", a spokesman of the Metropolitan Police was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

London's Metropolitan Police Service said in a tweet that the incident was not terror-related. It added that the three taken to hospital were not in life-threatening condition.

on Twitter

More about

Shooting - Gun crime
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement