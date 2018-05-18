Shots fired at Trump's golf resort in Doral, Florida

DORAL, FLORIDA - Shots were fired and a suspect was taken into custody at Trump National Doral Golf Club, a resort owned by President Donald Trump, early on Friday (May 18) morning, police said.

No victims were reported, the Doral Police Department said on Twitter.

Trump National Doral Golf Club, an 800-acre resort outside of Miami, is home to four championship golf courses, including the Blue Monster, which plays host to a PGA Tour event each year.

Mr Trump bought the property for US$150 million (S$201.36 million) in 2012.