Shots fired at US embassy in Turkish capital, no casualties: Police

ANKARA - Several gunshots were fired early Monday morning (Aug 20) from a vehicle at the US Embassy in the Turkish capital, Ankara, causing no casualties, police and the embassy spokesman said.

The attack coincided with a deepening row between Ankara and Washington over the trial of a US pastor in Turkey.

A police officer told Reuters at the scene the drive-by shooting occurred around 5am (10am Singapore) and that nobody was hurt. The embassy is closed this week for a public holiday to mark the Islamic Eid al-Adha festival.

"We can confirm a security incident took place at the US Embassy early this morning. We have no reports of any injuries and we are investigating the details," said David Gainer, the embassy spokesman. "We thank the Turkish National Police for their rapid response."

Police teams were searching for the assailants, who fled in a white car after the attack, CNN Turk said. Four or five gunshots were heard, it said, one hitting a window in a security cabin but causing no casualties.

Video footage from broadcaster Haberturk showed police teams inspecting one of the entrances to the embassy and apparent damage caused by a gunshot could be seen in one window. It said empty cartridges were found at the scene.

The US Embassy in Ankara and the consulate in Istanbul have been the targets of attacks by militants and have faced numerous security threats in the past.