6 missing after US military aircraft crash off Japan

WASHINGTON/TOKYO - Six US Marines were missing following a still-unexplained mishap off the coast of Japan on Thursday (Dec 6) involving two US Marine Corps aircraft, which may have collided mid-air during a refuelling exercise gone wrong, US officials said.

Japan's defence ministry said that its maritime forces had so far rescued one of the seven Marines who were aboard the two aircraft at the time of the incident. Search and rescue efforts were ongoing, US and Japanese officials said.

The Marine Corps said in a statement that the incident occurred at 2am local time in Japan on Thursday (1am in Singapore) about 320 km off the Japanese coast.

The aircraft, a KC-130 Hercules refuelling aircraft and an F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet, had launched from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and were conducting regular training when there was a "mishap", the Marine Corps said.

The Marine Corps did not elaborate on the nature of the incident. A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it occurred during a refuelling exercise.

Officials who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity were unsure precisely how the mishap occurred but none suspected foul play. An investigation has begun.

The Marine Corps suggested Japanese search and rescue aircraft had taken the lead on the rescue mission.

"We are thankful for the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force's efforts as they immediately responded in the search and rescue operation," it said.

The only Marine rescued so far had been taken to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, where he was undergoing medical evaluations, the Marine Corps said.