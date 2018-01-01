Skip to main content
World
Tapes show Saudi journalist's fingers were chopped off, then he was decapitated: Turkish daily
US gymnastics chief quits after Biles, Raisman criticism
Nearly half the world lives on less than S$7.60 a day: World Bank
58 Australian 'fairy penguins' slaughtered in suspected dog attack
YouTube was down for more than an hour, and users just couldn't handle it
Watch: Angry New Zealand mother assaults teen who bullied her daughter
Canada legalizes marijuana for recreational use
YouTube back up after 2 hours of widespread outage
Son-in-law admits to ordering Monaco billionaire’s murder
Suspects in Saudi journalist case tied to top prince
Pippa Middleton gives birth to baby boy
British PM May risks no-confidence vote on Brexit, euro-sceptics warn
Prince Harry and Meghan to visit Fiji and Tonga despite Zika risk
Same-sex penguin couple incubate egg at Sydney aquarium
9/11 co-organiser released from German jail, to be deported to Morocco
Monica Lewinsky affair not an abuse of power, says Hillary Clinton
Australian government blames admin error for MPs voting in favour of 'okay to be white' motion
Flash floods in southern France kill at least 12 people
Harry and pregnant Meghan get baby gifts, meet koalas Down Under
Stephen Hawking's final book offers brief answers to big questions
Climate change? It comes and goes, Trump says
