Southwest Airlines flight turns back after human heart left on board

Southwest Airlines did not provide the name of the company that shipped the organ, or confirm any further details.

CHICAGO - A Southwest Airlines flight heading from Seattle to Dallas was turned back mid-flight after it was discovered that a human heart had been left on board, officials said on Thursday (Dec 13).

The plane was over eastern Idaho - around 950km into the journey - when staff discovered the "life critical cargo shipment", meant for delivery to a Seattle hospital after being transported from California.

"Once we realised the error, we immediately worked to return to Seattle," airline spokesman Dan Landson told AFP.

The airline did not provide the name of the company that shipped the organ, or confirm any further details.

But the Seattle Times reported that the flight's captain told horrified passengers the cargo was a human heart.

The error is thought to have squandered four hours - three hours in the air. Experts say a human heart can typically be stored for between four and six hours for a transplant.

Passenger Andrew Gottschalk described his fellow passengers' shock as those with Internet connections discovered the small window of viability for a heart transplant.

He told the Times the incident was a "horrific story of gross negligence".

The newspaper was unable to locate the hospital where the heart was being sent.