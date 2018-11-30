Special delivery: Boy's letter to 'dad in heaven' gets touching reply from postman

A young boy's wish to send a birthday card to his father 'in heaven' came true, thanks to a postal service in the UK.

Seven-year-old Jess Hyndman recently penned a sweet note to the postman asking, "Can you take this to heaven for my Dad's birthday? Thanks."

What he did not expect was for Sean Milligan, a worker from the Royal Mail, to send him a reply on his mail.

The note detailed how the postman had successfully delivered the boy's card to 'heaven', with references to "dodging stars and other galactic objects" during the extraordinary journey.

The boy's mother Tori Copland shared how he became emotional after learning that his late dad had received the birthday card.

"Royal Mail you've just restored my faith in humanity," she wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Nov 28), and shared photos of the touching correspondence between her son and the postman.

The post soon went viral, amassing over 200,000 shares and likes at the time of writing.

For the young boy and his 10-year-old sister Neive, celebrating their father's birthday has been a yearly tradition since he passed away in May 2014, the BBC reported.

Ms Copland added, "He was overwhelmed and kept saying 'my dad really got my letter mum'... I've always told Neive and Jase even if you can't get anyone a present it's always nice to make sure you send a card at Christmas and birthdays."

She also extended her gratitude to the staff at Royal Mail for creating a precious memory for her child.

"I want people to realise that a small gesture of kindness can have such a fantastic impact on someone's life... Royal Mail actually took part and that gives me so much comfort."

