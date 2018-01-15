Speeding car flies, crashes into second floor of building in California

Santa Ana, California - A speeding car crashed into the second floor of a building when it struck a centre divider, launching it into the air, then slamming into a dental office.

According to officials, one passenger was able to exit on his own, while another required rescue. That other passenger was trapped in the car for an hour and a half while the car's tail end hung outside the building.

A front loader had to hold the white sedan up while the Los Angeles County Urban Search and Rescue teams removed the man, the New York Times reported.

Both passengers sustained minor injuries. A fire due to the crash was promptly extinguished by the fire department.

Photo: Orange County California Fire Authority

The incident happened at about 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, shaking up guests in the motel next door. The building also housed a dental office, which was fortunately empty at the time of the accident.

A police report states that the driver "admitted to using narcotics and will be admitted to a local hospital for observation."

Photo: Orange County California Fire Authority

The New York Times said authorities are charging the driver for being under the influence and will arraign him once he is out of the hospital.

Orange County California Fire Authority and Los Angeles County Urban Search & Rescue teams removed the vehicle with a specialised fire truck by Sunday afternoon, leaving a gaping hole in the building.