Summit with Kim helped world avoid 'nuclear catastrophe': Trump

Summit with Kim helped world avoid 'nuclear catastrophe': Trump
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP
Jun 13, 2018

HONOLULU - Donald Trump's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has helped bring the world back from "nuclear catastrophe," the US president said Tuesday (June 12).

"The World has taken a big step back from potential Nuclear catastrophe!" Trump tweeted.

"No more rocket launches, nuclear testing or research! The hostages are back home with their families. Thank you to Chairman Kim, our day together was historic!"

Trump and Kim met in Singapore on Tuesday - an unprecedented encounter that saw the leader of the world's most powerful democracy shake hands with the third generation scion of a dynastic dictatorship, standing as equals in front of their nations' flags.

At the summit, Trump emphasized what North Korea has to gain by giving up its nuclear weapons and rejoining the international community - a subject he returned to on Twitter.

"There is no limit to what NoKo can achieve when it gives up its nuclear weapons and embraces commerce & engagement w/ the world. Chairman Kim has before him the opportunity to be remembered as the leader who ushered in a glorious new era of security & prosperity for his citizens!" Trump wrote.

"I want to thank Chairman Kim for taking the first bold step toward a bright new future for his people."

on Twitter

on Twitter

on Twitter

More about

Trump-Kim summit
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement