Take a look at the top 5 richest pets in the world

Loving your pets is normal, but some might seem to have gone a bit too far over their fondness for their animal friends.

Insurance aggregator Compare the Market has revealed on Thursday a list of world's richest pets which includes even a chicken which is worth US$15 million (S$20.7 million), NDTV reports.

Thanks to the handsome legacies left to them by their loving owners, these pets are now wealthy beyond imagination.

Let's take a look at the top five of the world's richest pets, according to the NDTV report.

5. Gigoo

A chicken named Gigoo is left with US$15 million in a will by its owner British multi-millionaire publisher Miles Blackwell.

4. Sadie, Sunny, Lauren, Layla, and Luke

Being a pet of a famous person obviously has some perks! Oprah Winfrey's pooches, for example, are given US$30 million in her will, placing them at the fourth spot on the list of the world's richest pets.

3. Olivia Benson

Olivia Benson, a Scottish Fold cat belonging to pop star Taylor Swift, has appeared in various commercials, including Diet Coke and Keds shoes, and is worth a cool US$97 million.

2. Grumpy Cat

A beloved icon of our generation, Grumpy Cat (real name Tardar Sauce) is known across the world for her permanently 'grumpy' expression- a feature which has earned her Internet fame and a fortune of whopping US$99 million.

1. Gunther IV

On top of the list of the world's richest pets is Gunther IV, a German Shepherd dog who inherited an enormous fortune left to his father, Gunther III, who got it from his own, German Countess Karlotta Leibenstein. With US$375 million to his name, Gunther IV dines on steak and caviar and owns multiple million-dollar homes.

