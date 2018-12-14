Teen gunman kills himself at US school while confronted by police

A photo said to be of a parent waiting for her children posted to Twitter after the incident.

CHICAGO - A teenage gunman killed himself on Thursday (Dec 13) at a school in Indiana, after being confronted by police officers who were alerted in advance of an armed suspect heading to campus.

Police were tipped off at around 8am (9pm Singapore time) of potential violence at Dennis Intermediate School in the city of Richmond, according to the Indiana State Police.

"Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the school, which had already been placed on lockdown," the agency said in a statement.

Officers confronted a teenage suspect outside the school, who then reportedly shot out the glass of a locked entry door and ran inside.

Officers chased him and exchanged gunfire with the teen, but police said they did not yet know if the suspect had been wounded by police.

"The teenage suspect is deceased, the result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," the state police said.

It was not immediately known if the teenager was a student at the school.

on Twitter Shooting at Dennis Middle School, Richmond, IN, in Wayne Co. has resulted in the death of the teenage suspect. No other students reported to be injured. @ISPPendleton Sgt. John Bowling will arrive shortly and will update media on where to meet for more info. — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) December 13, 2018

on Twitter A teenage suspect is dead following a shooting incident at Dennis Intermediate School in Richmond, Indiana, police said. https://t.co/BiyaEYZX9F — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) December 13, 2018

on Twitter Here’s what we know so far about the school shooting in Richmond school shooting. pic.twitter.com/aXZgoXEiTp — Alexa Green (@AlexaGreenNews) December 13, 2018

on Twitter Woman waiting for her kids outside of Richmond high school in Indiana. Students are being taken here after a shooting at Dennis intermediate school. @WLWT pic.twitter.com/uUj4WERnYu — Brian Hamrick (@bhamrick_wlwt) December 13, 2018

on Twitter This is the scene outside of Dennis Middle School in Richmond, Indiana right now after a reported shooting. All Richmond schools are now on lock down. pic.twitter.com/v5NCnwNpNt — Matt McCutcheon (@matt_mccutcheon) December 13, 2018

No other students or staff were harmed, authorities said. Students were evacuated to another school campus where they were reunited with their parents.

"Due to the result of advance notification ... the school had initiated their lockdown procedure which clearly prevented injury to students and faculty," the state police said.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing several gunshots and saw a heavy police presence as the school day was commencing.

Peggy Lewis, who lives across the street from the school campus, told local television station RTV6 that she saw police rushing into the school building.

"I heard, I want to say like three gunshots, and I look out my door, and the police were shooting at the door," Lewis told the TV station.

The Richmond school district said classes at all schools other than Dennis Intermediate would resume on a regular schedule.