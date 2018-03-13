Tennis: Serena Williams ousted from Indian Wells by sister Venus

INDIAN WELLS, UNITED STATES - Serena Williams, playing in her first WTA tournament since giving birth in September, crashed out of the Indian Wells tournament with a 6-3, 6-4 loss to her sister Venus on Monday (March 12).

Venus closed out the 29th career meeting between the two on her second match point as Serena sailed a forehand long to end the third round match.

Their most recent meeting was the 2017 Australian Open which Serena won before taking a 15-month hiatus due to a pregnancy.