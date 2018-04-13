These are the world's most admired people, international survey reveals

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has been named the world's most admired man and Academy Award-winning actress Angelina Jolie the most admired woman in a YouGov survey.

Philanthropist Gates and humanitarian Jolie have topped the poll in each of the annual surveys, since the study introduced separate rankings for the sexes in 2015.

For its latest survey, the market researcher interviewed over 37,000 people from 35 countries, with the final figures calculated by the percentage share of admiration each person received overall.

Digging deep into the global rankings for both sexes, both top 20 lists highlight certain themes.

When it comes to the most admired women, entertainers are extremely popular with close to 75 per cent of the top 20 having a career in acting, television or music - Jolie, Madonna, Emma Watson and Taylor Swift all feature in the top 10. However, humanitarian work also features prominently, with Jolie, Watson and Malala Yousafzai all in the top 10.

Businessmen, sports personalities and politicians feature among the 20 most admired men, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Vladimir Putin and Jack Ma.

on Twitter Bill Gates and Angelina Jolie are the most admired man and woman in the world, our new 35-country study finds. Barack and Michelle Obama are second in each category, while Jackie Chan and Oprah Winfrey come third https://t.co/RzfYg4DJB8 pic.twitter.com/quXFXQ0KU0 — YouGov (@YouGov) April 11, 2018

YouGov even analysed the level of admiration between US leaders Donald Trump and Barack Obama. In the global study, Trump came in 17th place compared to Obama's second place. In the US' individual rankings, however, Obama came first, while Trump jumped to second place. Bill Gates came fifth on the domestic list.

According to YouGov, in the list of global-only figures, Obama came in top in 19 of the nations surveyed, in comparison to tech pioneer Gates, who got six. However, Gates topped global rankings, as Obama ranked lower in nations including China and Russia, the researcher states. In the female rankings, former First Lady Michelle Obama came second globally, but was first domestically.

Among the biggest global jumpers this year were actress Emma Watson, who leapfrogged from 13th in 2016 to sixth in 2018, and singer Taylor Swift and businessman Jack Ma, who both jumped five places.

The study itself was conducted through online interviews. Survey participants were asked whether they admired the public personality, and then whether a certain figure was the person they appreciated the most.

The world's most admired men (2018): Top 10

Bill Gates

Barack Obama

Jackie Chan

Xi Jinping

Jack Ma

Vladimir Putin

Dalai Lama

Narendra Modi

Amitabh Bachchan

Cristiano Ronaldo

The world's most admired women (2018): Top 10

Angelina Jolie

Michelle Obama

Oprah Winfrey

Queen Elizabeth II

Hillary Clinton

Emma Watson

Malala Yousafzai

Angela Merkel

Taylor Swift

Madonna

To read YouGov's full study, including data on individual countries, click here.

