These transition contact lenses challenge the need for sunglasses

Prescription glasses with photochromic technology have been around since 1990s, and yet its appeal to people is just slowly gaining ground.

This technology contains molecules that react to ultraviolet light. Thus, your clear prescription glasses "transitions" into sunglasses whenever you are outdoors and reverts back when indoors.

It is convenient for those who can't get rid of their glasses - it just comes with a hefty price.

Yet despite this innovative advancement, many still prefer good ol' fashioned sunglasses that come in varying styles.

For those who are tired of wearing their spectacles and want to show off those dazzling eyes but still protect it from the harmful rays of the sun, these transition contact lenses will allow you to do that.

The US Food and Drug Administration recently approved these tinted contact lenses that will be available early 2019. These lenses work similarly to transition glasses, except that it quickly fades back to clear unlike your regular transition glasses.

But here's the catch, it will give the wearer's eyes an alien-like effect. Though the manufacturer says that it won't necessarily give you those creepy-looking eyes, it is still noticeable among light-coloured eyes.

Yes, this seems to be a good technological advancement.

But why the heck will anyone want to wear tinted contact lenses, when they can just pair their contact lenses with their preferred sunglasses? It's more fashionable and less creepy, don't you think?