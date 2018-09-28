Third Russian agent who carried out reconnaissance mission for spy poisoning in Britain identified

Sep 28, 2018

LONDON - A third Russian military intelligence officer who carried out a reconnaissance mission before the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal has been identified by counter-terrorism police and the security services, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Thursday (Sept 27).

The Russian agent is believed to have visited Salisbury to help plan the attack before two of his colleagues brought weapons grade nerve agent into the UK, the newspaper said.

Mr Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were struck down with the poison in March.

They were found unconscious on a public bench in Salisbury on March 4.

