Three people killed in Grand Canyon helicopter crash
Feb 12, 2018

ARIZONA - A tourist helicopter crashed in the United States' Grand Canyon on Saturday (Feb 10), killing three people and injuring four others, according to Hualapai Police Department on Sunday.

All of the passengers were from the United Kingdom.

The helicopter was on a tour of the canyon, one of the top US tourist destinations and more than a 1.6 km deep, when it went down, a dispatcher for the Hualapai Department of Emergency Services told Phoenix television station KNXV.

The helicopter, an Eurocopter EC130 from Airbus, "crashed under unknown circumstances in the Grand Canyon" and suffered substantial damage said Allen Kenitzer, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.

