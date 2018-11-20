Train derails in north Spain, killing 1, 44 hurt

Train derails in north Spain, killing 1, 44 hurt
Officials and emergency personnel visit the site where a commuter train derailed in the town of Vacarisses, about 35 kilometres (20 miles) northeast of Barcelona, on November 20, 2018.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters
Nov 20, 2018

MADRID - A commuter train derailed outside the Spanish city of Barcelona on Tuesday, killing one person and leaving 44 injured, the emergency services said on twitter.

A landslide triggered the crash between the northeastern towns of Terrassa and Manresa just after 6 a.m. (2PM SGT), a spokeswoman for the train company, Renfe said. The train carried 131 people.

Rescue workers were trying to free passengers trapped in the wreckage, Spanish television reported.

The north of Spain has suffered heavy rains in the last few days causing flooding and landslides.

In 2013, 79 people were killed and about 140 injured when a train travelling from Madrid to northwest Spain came off the tracks. It was Spain's worst train wreck for decades.

