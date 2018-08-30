Trump believes no need for US-South Korea war games at this time, says White House

PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters
Aug 30, 2018

US President Donald Trump believes he has a good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and there is "no reason at this time to be spending large amounts of money on joint US-South Korea war games," the White House said on Wednesday (Aug 29).

The White House, in a statement sent on Twitter by Trump, said the US president believes North Korea is under "tremendous pressure" from China but that Beijing also was supplying Pyongyang with "considerable aid," including fuel, fertiliser and commodities.

"This is not helpful!" the statement said.

(This story is developing)

