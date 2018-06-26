Trump boasts of his "great" hair, dismissing speculation it might be a wig

Trump boasts of his "great" hair, dismissing speculation it might be a wig
PHOTO: AFP
AFP
Jun 26, 2018

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump took time on Monday (June 25) to boast of his "great" hair, the subject of long-running speculation it might be a wig.

"That's one of the great things I got. Everybody used to say my hair is phony. It's not my hair. I'm wearing a hairpiece," the blond 72-year-old president told supporters in South Carolina, where he campaigned for Governor Henry McMaster.

"They never said that anymore. I've been caught in rainstorms, winds 60 miles (95 kilometers) an hour," Trump went on, warning those with hairpieces: "If it's not your hair, don't run for office, folks."

The president's doctor released records indicating that his patient was prescribed medication to prevent hair loss.

on Twitter

on Twitter

More about

DONALD TRUMP
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement