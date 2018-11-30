Trump coy on China trade deal

BUENOS AIRES - As government leaders landed in Argentina for the Group of 20 (G-20) summit, US President Donald Trump got ready to go. He said he was open to a trade deal with China but was not sure he wanted one. He is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday (Dec 1). They will discuss trade amid rising tensions between the two superpowers.

The streets of the summit host - Buenos Aires - was a virtual ghost town. Argentina closed down the city's main business district. With anti-globalisation protesters preparing to march, the government has advised those not involved in the G-20 to leave town for a long weekend.

Said university student Francisco Herrera: "We are leaving now because we know that everybody is going to start heading out, either to their homes or anywhere else other than Buenos Aires because it's going to get ugly and the city will be closed down."

The lockdown of parts of the city will last until Sunday.