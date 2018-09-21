Donald Trump slammed as "gutless" an anonymous op-ed by a senior administration official claiming the president's staff are actively working to undermine him

US President Donald Trump got mocked recently when he took to social media to announce that Hurricane Florence was "one of the wettest" they've ever seen "from the standpoint of water

Trump took to Twitter last Sept. 18 to share a short video of him addressing Americans in regard to the devastation of Hurricane Florence. The hurricane left destruction in its wake and placed thousands of residents of the Carolinas in peril due to flash floods, destroyed homes and felled power lines. Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported on Sept. 20 that at least 37 people were reported to have died from the calamity.

In Trump's video, he thanked all those who were involved in providing help and aid to those affected by the hurricane.

"I just want to thank all the incredible men and women who have done such a great job in helping with Florence," said Trump last Sept. 18. "This is a tough hurricane, one of the wettest we've ever seen from the standpoint of water."

"It's a tough one, it's tough to understand, but this has been a really difficult time for a lot of people," Trump continued added. "I just want to thank everybody for doing such a great job with a very difficult situation, Florence has been a nasty one, a big one…"

Many netizens have since taken to Twitter, some mocking Trump for his video and others in disbelief over his use of words.

"Say what you like about Donald Trump, but at least he knows water is wet, especially when you take into account that it's water," wrote political blogger and musician Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) last Sept. 19. "Big water. Tremendous wet water, the wettest ever."

Others took to Trump's Twitter post to comment and mocked him by mimicking his way of speaking.

"Let me tell you about the wind, it's really windy, the windiest," wrote one Chris (@ChrisRouse1212). "Rain too, some of the wettest stuff that falls out of the sky, it really is, it's wet. Somebody told me, I think crooked Hillary, that snow is wet but let me tell you that that is FAKE NEWS."

Another wondered if Trump had anybody who proofread his tweets before they got posted.

"'The wettest we've ever seen, from the standpoint of water.' I mean, does no one vet these before they're put online, or have they just given up?!" wrote one George Reeves (@GeorgeReeves94).

Director and YouTube personality Zack Nelson (@ZacksJerryRig), meanwhile, honestly thought Trump's video was a joke.

"I thought someone spliced this together as a joke," wrote Nelson on Sept. 20. "But… I was wrong."

Another wrote that they could do a more coherent video even if they were drunk.

"I could be passed out drunk, you could punch me in the face, dump water on me, throw me in front of the camera and I'm confident I could give you a more coherent video than this circus animal," wrote the netizen (@The_UnSilent). "And THAT my friends is my platform for 2020."

Hurricane Florence, one of the wettest ever seen from the standpoint of water. It's an observation or a point of view that seems to require multiple readings, perhaps some kind of deconstruction and open-mindedness to the idea that water may or may not have sentience and the capability of discernment.

It is also an observation that may or may not be deemed senseless, if not absurd. Rest assured, water is certainly wet.