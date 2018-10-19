Trump praises US congressman from Montana who body-slammed reporter

Trump praises US congressman from Montana who body-slammed reporter
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters
Oct 19, 2018

MISSOULA, Mont. - President Donald Trump on Thursday heaped praise on a US congressman from Montana who body-slammed a reporter during a campaign for a special election in 2017.

Trump, who has called the media the enemy of the American people and regularly derides journalists as "fake news," made his latest remarks during a campaign rally in Montana.

Representative Greg Gianforte, who made brief remarks at the rally with Trump, was ordered to perform community service as part of his sentence for attacking Ben Jacobs, a correspondent for Britain's Guardian newspaper, on May 24, 2017, the day before a special election to fill Montana's sole congressional seat.

"Any guy that can do a body-slam ... is my guy," Trump told supporters at the rally, adding that he was concerned at first that the incident would jeopardize Gianforte's campaign.

"I said: 'Oh, this is terrible, he's going to lose the election.' Then I said: 'Well, wait a minute, I know Montana pretty well, I think it might help him,' and it did," Trump said.

Gianforte, who won the election, pleaded guilty to assaulting a reporter.

Trump is on a three-state tour in the western part of the United States advocating for Republican candidates who are running for election in November with the hope of keeping control of the US Senate and House of Representatives in Republican hands.

More about

DONALD TRUMP Journalism
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement