Trump says he thinks US is doing well with North Korea

US President Donald Trump, just days after calling off a planned trip to North Korea by his top diplomat, said on Wednesday he thought the United States was "doing well" in its diplomatic efforts with Pyongyang.
"I think we're doing well with North Korea. We'll have to see," Trump told reporters at a White House event as he again pointed the finger at China for making the US effort to get North Korea to denuclearize more difficult.
