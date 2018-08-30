Trump says he thinks US is doing well with North Korea

Trump says he thinks US is doing well with North Korea
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters
Aug 30, 2018

US President Donald Trump, just days after calling off a planned trip to North Korea by his top diplomat, said on Wednesday he thought the United States was "doing well" in its diplomatic efforts with Pyongyang.

"I think we're doing well with North Korea. We'll have to see," Trump told reporters at a White House event as he again pointed the finger at China for making the US effort to get North Korea to denuclearize more difficult.

More about

DONALD TRUMP United States NORTH KOREA
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement