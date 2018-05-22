Trump willing to walk away from North Korea summit: Pence

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump is willing to walk away from an unprecedented summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un scheduled for next month, US Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday, after North Korea called into question the meeting last week.

Pence told Fox News that North Korea should not attempt to seek concessions from the United States for promises it did not intend to keep.

"It would be a great mistake for Kim Jong Un to think he could play Donald Trump," Pence said according to excerpts of an interview made available by Fox.

When asked if Trump could still walk away from the summit scheduled for June 12 in Singapore, he replied: "Well there's no question."

