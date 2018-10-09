Twitter user finds 'maggots' in McDonald's ketchup dispenser

The next time you help yourself to the free-flow condiments at McDonald's, you may want to take a closer look.

For one Twitter user, a nightmare became reality when she allegedly found maggots thriving in the transparent tube of a ketchup dispenser at a McDonald's outlet in Cambridge, UK.

The video taken by Twitter user Isabella shows many small orange-coloured critters wriggling on the plastic tube. She expressed disgust at the discovery, writing: "Never going near the ketchup in McDonald's again. For those of you who can’t tell, these are MAGGOTS!"

on Twitter Never going near the ketchup in @McDonalds again. For those of you who can’t tell, these are MAGGOTS 🤢🤮 pic.twitter.com/7B3khnDwME — Isabella 🌹 (@bellaritchie00) October 3, 2018

The tweet, which was posted last Wednesday (Oct 3), garnered hundreds of retweets as well as replies from others who were appalled by the lack of hygiene in the outlet.

Isabella also goes on to explain that even after she alerted a crew member to the gross find, they ignored her and continued serving other customers. She also duly informed other customers who were oblivious to the unsavoury situation.

on Twitter I told one member of staff and she literally just ignored me and carried on serving customers — Isabella 🌹 (@bellaritchie00) October 3, 2018

on Twitter My friends emailed them! We had to literally stop someone from eating it because they didn’t realise 🤢 — Isabella 🌹 (@bellaritchie00) October 3, 2018

The tweet eventually caught the attention of the team behind the official McDonald's UK Twitter account, and they issued a statement in response.

on Twitter Hi Isabella, I'm very sorry to see this happened. So we can investigate, can you please send us a DM and let me know which restaurant this was and the time of your visit? Our teams will then be able to look into this for you immediately. — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) October 4, 2018

Other Twitter users expressed their disgust after viewing the video which has been seen over 40 thousand times as of writing.

on Twitter “Never going near the ketchup in @McDonalds again” really? I think “never going near @McDonalds again” might be a more appropriate response don’t you? — Adam Gray (@agsocialmedia) October 7, 2018

This is not the first case of worms reportedly being found by McDonald's customers. In 2016, a Facebook user posted photos of tiny worms allegedly originating from a Fillet 'O' Fish burger box in McDonald's Singapore. Last year in Australia, a woman reportedly bit into a Quarter Pounder before discovering maggots crawling around inside the meat.

Statements issued on both occasions by the fast food giant denied the possibility of the maggots coming from their restaurants, "due to the high temperatures" used in cooking the meat.

