In U-turn, Trump lowers White House flag out of 'respect' for McCain

In U-turn, Trump lowers White House flag out of 'respect' for McCain
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP
Aug 28, 2018

WASHINGTON - Under fire for what critics said was a lack of respect for the late US senator John McCain, President Donald Trump on Monday (Aug 27) issued a formal proclamation about the lawmaker's death and ordered the White House flag back to half-staff.

"Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain's service to our country and, in his honour, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment," Trump said in a statement.

The proclamation affects the flag atop the White House and all public buildings, as well as military installations and embassies.

Trump said Vice President Mike Pence would speak at a ceremony on Friday (Aug 31) at the US Capitol in remembrance of McCain.

ALSO READ: One of John McCain's final wishes was that Donald Trump not attend his funeral

More about

DONALD TRUMP
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement