In U-turn, Trump lowers White House flag out of 'respect' for McCain

WASHINGTON - Under fire for what critics said was a lack of respect for the late US senator John McCain, President Donald Trump on Monday (Aug 27) issued a formal proclamation about the lawmaker's death and ordered the White House flag back to half-staff.

"Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain's service to our country and, in his honour, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment," Trump said in a statement.

The proclamation affects the flag atop the White House and all public buildings, as well as military installations and embassies.

Trump said Vice President Mike Pence would speak at a ceremony on Friday (Aug 31) at the US Capitol in remembrance of McCain.

