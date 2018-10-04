United Airlines pilot makes mayday call, lands safely in Sydney

File photo of United Airlines planes at San Francisco International Airport, on Feb 7, 2015.

SYDNEY - A United Airlines flight from Los Angeles landed safely in Sydney on Thursday morning (Sept 4) after its pilot made a mayday call due to low fuel reserves.

"No passengers were at risk at any time," a spokeswoman for Air Services Australia told Reuters.

"The plane landed without incident," she said, adding that the pilot had made a precautionary mayday call due to low fuel reserves.

United Airlines could not be immediately reached for a comment. A spokesman for Sydney Airport declined to comment.

United Airlines flight 839 was carrying 239 passengers, local media reported.

A police traffic control plan was activated at Sydney Airport at 2036 GMT (4.36am Singapore time) and the plane landed without incident shortly after.

Roads were re-opened at 2039 GMT (4.39am Singapore time), the New South Wales state police said in a statement.