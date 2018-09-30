US boy, 4, dies after 20-year-old brother throws him off apartment building

A four-year-old boy in New York City was killed after he was thrown off an apartment building on Saturday (Sept 29).

The suspect is his 20-year-old brother, authorities said.

At 3.30am, officers found Shimron Smith unconscious in the building's rear courtyard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police arrested his brother, Shawn Smith, who admitted to tossing the boy off the seven-storey building's roof.

Neighbours saw him walking up and down the building stairs prior to the incident, Associated Press reported.

They were shocked by Shimron's death, whom they described as a sweet lively boy.

Shawn has a history of mental illness and was hospitalised and treated for schizophrenia, his cousin told ABC 7.

He is now charged with second-degree murder, officials said.

Investigations are ongoing.

