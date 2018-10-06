2-year-old US boy shreds parents' savings of over $1,000

Can you imagine every single dollar you've saved destroyed without you knowing? The Belnaps can.

Ben and Jackee Belnap, from Hollaway, Utah, did not expect their two-year old son, Leo, to put over USD1,000 (S$1,382) they have kept in envelope, into a shredder.

"So me and my wife had been saving up to pay for our @Utah_Football tickets in cash.

"We pulled our money out yesterday to pay my mom for the season... Well we couldn't find the envelope until my wife checked the shredder.

"Yup. 2 year old shredded $1,060," Ben tweeted on Oct 2.

The tweet also showed the shredded dollar bills and the picture of Leo and his bicycle.

The tweet was retweeted over 14,000 times and liked 47,000 times.

According to Utah-based news website, KSL.com, Ben said that he would send the shredded money to a government office in Washington D.C. that deals with 'mutilated cash'.

The office would take between one to two years to fix the problem.

In another tweet, Ben said he is not setting up a crowd-fund to get the money back.

"We'll hopefully get our money back from DC but refugee aid is a problem today. Hope everyone had a laugh at the story and brought you a little smile."

He tweeted, and included a link to humanitarian aid website Lifting Hands International.

"... this is a cause that my family and I care a lot about."