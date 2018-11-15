US professor asks police to escort out student for putting feet up on chair

Professors have the prerogative to call out students for any unruly behaviour. But one professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), United States may have taken her right a little too far when she called the police to escort out a female student for putting her feet up on a chair in front of her.

One student, Apurva Rawal (@ApurvaYRawal), shared a video of his professor talking to three police officers. The group then approached a female student who was later escorted out by the authorities.

"So this happened today in class, a girl had her feet up and the professor called the police after calling our class uncivil," Rawal wrote on Monday, Nov. 12. His post, which had gone viral, has garnered over 3. 27 million, 24,000 retweets and 54,300 likes, as of this writing.

In a separate post, Rawal said that the professor stopped her lecture to call the police because of the female student's action. He highlighted the fact that his classmate was neither talking nor disrupting the class.

He also recounted that before the incident, the professor "went on a whole tirade" about how uncivil their class was. She had cut the lecture to call the attention of some of his classmates who were either on their phone or not paying attention.

"As upset as I am that my professor decided to throw a temper tantrum the lecture before an exam and cancel class, I'm even more outraged that she would decide to single out and humiliate a student just to flex her authority in a destructive manner," stated Rawal.

One Twitter user, @FavoritePaigeee, claimed she was the female student in the video and that she is filing a police report on the incident.

"This is me in Anita Moss' 2053 Bio classroom," the student said. "Upon entering class I was told I needed to leave or would be escorted out by officers, I never disobeyed the student code of conduct. Not once. A police report is being filed atm, this is just the beginning. Thanks for your support!"

Meanwhile, there appears to be a discrepancy between the stories presented by Rawal and the female student. While Rawal stated that the professor called the police to escort out his classmate for propping her feet up on the chair, the female student claimed that their professor told her upon entering the class that she had to leave or else she will be escorted out. It is unclear, therefore, exactly when the alleged propping up of the feet occurred.

Incidentally, the female student claimed she did not violate the student code of conduct.

The official Twitter account for UTSA announced yesterday, Nov. 13, that it has launched multiple investigations into the incident.

"The professor will remain out of the classroom for the remainder of the week and the student has been offered multiple options for continuing her studies while the investigations continue," the page stated. "Once they are completed next week, appropriate final action will be determined."