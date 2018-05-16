US teacher shot to death following suspension for inappropriate relationship with student

A woman was gunned down in her family’s driveway in Aliquippa, Beaver County, Pennsylvannia on May 13, Mother’s Day, after returning home late from an ice cream shop.

The 32-year-old woman, Rachael DelTondo, a schoolteacher, died in her mother’s driveway from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a report by CBS Pittsburgh, May 14. The Beaver County Coroner’s Office ruled DelTondo’s death as a homicide.

Before her murder, DelTondo first made it to the news on February 2017, after an issue with her wedding gown.

DelTondo’s family initially put down a deposit for her gown, but her wedding eventually had to be called off. Although they could not get a refund for the dress, they asked the designer to send it to them either way, but it was never delivered, thus taking them to a small claims court.

Months after DelTondo’s engagement was broken off, she made headlines again after becoming a victim of confidential information leaked from the Aliquippa Police. It was revealed that DelTondo was having an inappropriate relationship with a former student who was then 17 years old; this led to her being suspended from her teaching position.

Meanwhile, DelTondo’s death comes as a shock to her neighbors, as they believed her to be a friendly and nice lady.

“Very, very nice girl. Prime of her life, and this is what happens,” neighbor Philomena Ross said in the report.

“I don’t know why that happened. I really don’t,” said Dan Casper, another neighbor. “Beautiful lady, friendly, knew everybody, talked to everybody.”