US teacher shot to death following suspension for inappropriate relationship with student

US teacher shot to death following suspension for inappropriate relationship with student
PHOTO: Pexels
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
May 16, 2018

A woman was gunned down in her family’s driveway in Aliquippa, Beaver County, Pennsylvannia on May 13, Mother’s Day, after returning home late from an ice cream shop.

The 32-year-old woman, Rachael DelTondo, a schoolteacher, died in her mother’s driveway from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a report by CBS Pittsburgh, May 14. The Beaver County Coroner’s Office ruled DelTondo’s death as a homicide.

Before her murder, DelTondo first made it to the news on February 2017, after an issue with her wedding gown.

DelTondo’s family initially put down a deposit for her gown, but her wedding eventually had to be called off. Although they could not get a refund for the dress, they asked the designer to send it to them either way, but it was never delivered, thus taking them to a small claims court.

Months after DelTondo’s engagement was broken off, she made headlines again after becoming a victim of confidential information leaked from the Aliquippa Police. It was revealed that DelTondo was having an inappropriate relationship with a former student who was then 17 years old; this led to her being suspended from her teaching position. 

Meanwhile, DelTondo’s death comes as a shock to her neighbors, as they believed her to be a friendly and nice lady. 

“Very, very nice girl. Prime of her life, and this is what happens,” neighbor Philomena Ross said in the report.

“I don’t know why that happened. I really don’t,” said Dan Casper, another neighbor. “Beautiful lady, friendly, knew everybody, talked to everybody.”

Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement