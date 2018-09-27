US theme park challenges contestants to stay for 30 hours inside a coffin

Have you ever wondered what it's like to be locked inside a coffin for a whole day?

Six Flags, an amusement park in St. Louis, Missouri, will hold a 30-hour coffin challenge that will surely solve any queries regarding life a la Dracula. In celebration of their "30 Years of Screams" during Fright Fest 2018, Six Flags will choose six "coffin-dwellers" to partake in the challenge.

The chosen coffin-dwellers will spend 30 hours in their respective coffins. The contest will begin at 1pm on Oct 13 and end at 7pm the next day.

Six Flags require coffin-dwellers to be at least 18 years old, without any medical conditions. They must also provide their own pillow and sleeping bag or blankets. The coffin-dwellers must also sign a waiver upon check-in.

Of course, the coffin challenge will not be complete without the event's main attraction - the amusement park will provide coffin-dwellers with "six, deluxe, 2' x 7,' slightly used coffins." The contestants will also be provided with meals, as well as one six-minute bathroom breaks every hour.

To take the horror up a notch, Fright Fest Freaks will be randomly visiting the coffin-dwellers. Should the contestants leave their coffins for any reason other than the designated bathroom breaks, they will automatically be eliminated from the competition

Just like any other challenges, the best among the contestants will be rewarded. The lucky winner will take home US$300 (S$410) alongside a variety of the amusement park's passes and tickets. The most memorable prize, however, is the coffin the coffin-dweller spent 30 hours in - yes, the winner takes home his/her coffin.

Registration for the contest will end on Oct 3. The six coffin-dwellers will be drawn the next day.