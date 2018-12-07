US woman admits to killing boyfriend by body-slamming him

A 136kg woman in Pennsylvania, the United States, pleaded guilty in court to killing her boyfriend by slamming her body against him, China Press reported.

Her boyfriend weighed about 54kg.

The 44-year-old woman said she had consumed a lot of beer that night in March.

The couple later got into a fight, during which she stabbed him with a knife and used the leg of a table to beat him up.

She then slammed her body against him, causing him to suffocate.

She called 911 when she realised that the man was dead.