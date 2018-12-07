US woman admits to killing boyfriend by body-slamming him

US woman admits to killing boyfriend by body-slamming him
PHOTO: Pixabay
The Star/Asia News Network
Dec 07, 2018

A 136kg woman in Pennsylvania, the United States, pleaded guilty in court to killing her boyfriend by slamming her body against him, China Press reported.

Her boyfriend weighed about 54kg.

The 44-year-old woman said she had consumed a lot of beer that night in March.

The couple later got into a fight, during which she stabbed him with a knife and used the leg of a table to beat him up.

She then slammed her body against him, causing him to suffocate.

She called 911 when she realised that the man was dead.

More about

Murder/Manslaughter
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement