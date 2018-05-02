Video shows terrifying moment elderly man is mauled by lion in wildlife park

A wildlife park owner narrowly escaped with his life, after a lion attacked and dragged him away in front of screaming onlookers.

Briton Mike Hodge, 67, was mauled by the lion for 90 seconds, footage taken of the harrowing incident at South Africa's Marakele Predator Park shows.

Miraculously, he managed to escape with non-life threatening injuries to his neck and jaw. Subsequent photos shared online show a smiling Hodge sitting on his hospital bed.

In the video, the lion is led away from the enclosure's entrance by a park worker before the elderly man enters.

According to The Daily Mail, the pair were investigating the source of a strange smell that was apparently agitating the animals.

However, something evidently goes wrong as suddenly, Hodge turns to run back towards the gate as the lion gives chase.

The animal catches hold of Hodge's neck just as he reaches the metal door and pulls him away while onlookers scream for help.



Photo: YouTube screengrab

Hodge is dragged into the bushes before a loud gunshot is heard. The lion then drops the man and runs for cover.

The park is expected to put down the animal, Daily Mail reported, amid criticisms online that Hodge should not have entered the enclosure in the first place.

Marakele Predator Park was established in 2010 by Mr Hodge and his wife Chrissy after they emigrated from the UK, according to its website.

candicec@sph.com.sg