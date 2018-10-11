Watch: Family calls police after whales got too close to their boat

One family in Washington, United States called the police to report three whales who got a little too close for comfort while the family was out in the sea.

Darren Lucianna shared via Facebook a video of him and his family's boating experience on Sept. 30. While he and his family were busy admiring the ocean, three gray whales made their way to the family's boat. His post, which had gone viral, has garnered over 14,000 views, as of this writing.

Everyone on-board was panicking, one woman can even be heard hyperventilating, except for Lucianna who was in awe of the marine mammals.

"Relax, he's checking us out," he said, trying to soothe his family's fear. "They're not going to hurt you, just relax."

His family, however, did not agree with him. Not long after seeing the whales, one family member called the police.

"I'm out in Puget Sound and there [are] three gray whales right underneath our boat," a female voice in the background told the dispatcher. "And I'm afraid that we might get flipped over and I'm really scared."

The family then forced Lucianna to drive away but the three whales followed the boat. The woman who was still on the phone with the police gave the coordinates to their location and identified the marine mammals' species as humpback whales.

"Guys, it's not scary. The worst thing that can happen is we go for a swim, they're not going to kill you, they're whales," Lucianna told his family. "I promise. There's nothing to be scared of. We're not gonna die. We all know how to swim. It's not scary."

Lucianna's video was shared on Twitter by StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_). "I am dying," he said. "This family called the cops on some whales. I can't breathe."

on Twitter I am dying 😂😂😂😂



This family called the cops on some whales 😂



I can't breathe 😂



RETWEET! pic.twitter.com/bIpvOAsS4f — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) October 8, 2018

Netizens, agreeing with StanceGrounded, were quick to react to the video. One commenter, Chris K (@chrisk8oh), replied with photos of Jennifer Schult, popularly known as "BBQ Becky." Schulte became an internet meme when she called the police after seeing a black family barbequing in Oakland, California in May this year.

Another made a parody of the woman in the video's 911 call.

"Hello? Yes, this whale looks very suspicious," said spooky tweets (@juicy_fruito). "I think he may be trying to get inside a part of the sea that's not his. Just come quickly."

on Twitter "Hello? Yes, this whale looks very suspicious. I think he may be trying to get inside a part of the sea that's not his. Just come quickly." — spooky tweets 🎃 (@juicyfruit_o) October 8, 2018

One netizen lauded Lucianna's efforts to soothe his family's fears, and at the same time ensure the whales' safety.

on Twitter Lol, that Dad deserves a medal! Well done Sir, you calmed your family as best as you could! while protecting the precious wildlife! Thanks again, wish others were like you. — Dwight Marshall (@DwightMarshal19) October 10, 2018

"Lol, that Dad deserves a medal!" noted Dwight Marshall (@DwightMarshal19). "Well done Sir, you calmed your family as best as you could! While protecting the precious wildlife! Thanks again, wish others were like you."