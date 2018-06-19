Watch out, the first ever gay royal wedding is about to happen

Watch out, the first ever gay royal wedding is about to happen
PHOTO: AFP
Tisha Ramirez
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
Jun 19, 2018

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding isn’t going to be the only royal ceremony people are going to be talking about this year. According to W Magazine, Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin Lord Ivar Mounbatten will be marrying his long time partner James Coyle. This is going to be the first same-sex marriage in the extended royal family.

In an interview with Daily MailLord Ivar explained why they were getting married. “I really wanted to do it for James. He hasn’t been married. For me, what’s interesting is I don’t need to get married because I’ve been there, done that and have my wonderful children; but I’m pushing it because I think it’s important for him. James hasn’t had the stable life I have. I want to be able to give [him] that.” Lord Ivar was once married to a woman named Penny and have three children together. According to the report, she will be walking him down the aisle.

He also got a positive reaction from his three daughters when he told them the news. He said, “When I mentioned it to our eldest daughter, Ella, she said, ‘Oh Pop, it’s not a big deal. It’s so normal nowadays.’ Of course that generation, they’re completely cool about the concept of this… We’ll be pronounced partners in marriage, but the ceremony itself will be very small. It’s just for the girls and close family and friends.”

There is no date yet but the wedding will be held later in the summer in a private chapel in Davon, Lord Ivar’s country estate. We wonder who will be on the guestlist. Do you guys have any guesses?

Just married! Prince Harry weds American actress Meghan Markle

 

More about

Homosexuality/LGBT Weddings and engagements
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement