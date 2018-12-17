WATCH: Santa's sleigh tips over, suspends him in the air

WATCH: Santa's sleigh tips over, suspends him in the air
Santa Claus in his sled during “A Christmas Fantasy Parade.”
PHOTO: Screengrab from disneyland.disney.go.com
Kate Matriano
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
Dec 17, 2018

As Christmas draws near, children and children-at-heart all around the world are wondering whether they have been good or bad this year - as tradition goes, Santa Clause gives the former gifts and the latter lumps of coal. However, what happens when the jolly, white-bearded man can no longer deliver his presents because his sleigh broke down?

The unfortunate incident happened during the annual holiday parade held at Disneyland Park in California, United States on Saturday, Dec. 15. Santa Claus and the iconic Disney characters joined forces to deliver a musical celebration aptly called "A Christmas Fantasy Parade."

One netizen, Micaela Pettigrew (@elaeuphoria), was one of the lucky theme park visitors to witness the event, as seen via Instagram. However, instead of making her relive her childhood dreams, the parade sparked concern for the well-being of Santa Claus.

Saw Santa almost die at Disneyland today. His sleigh broke and he was hanging by his harness. #disneyland #christmasfantasy #santa #disneylandsanta

The unsuspecting jolly, white-bearded man was taken by surprise when his float suddenly collapsed, throwing him out of his sleigh. He was left hanging in his harness and covered in toys until he was rescued by the theme park's staff.

Photos of Santa Claus' broken float also circulated in social media on the same day.

on Twitter

One can see that Santa's sled was tipped over, truly far from its original position as per the official website of the Disneyland Resort.

Despite the mishap, Father Christmas opted to remain professional, Pettigrew said in the comments section of her post. She also divulged that after he was removed from the sleigh, the jolly, white-bearded man continued with the parade route on foot.

