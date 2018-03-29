WATCH: US couple uses alligator for baby's gender reveal party

What a jaw-dropping way to reveal your baby's gender.

One couple in Louisiana decided to go all-out in their gender reveal party when they brought in a live alligator to the affair.

Alligator wrangler and trainer Mike Kliebert was seen petting the reptile while his pregnant girlfriend Rebecca Miller and close family members and friends looked on. He was then handed a watermelon, which he put in the gator's wide-open mouth. When the reptile bit it, the fruit spilled a blue slime signifying the couple is expecting a boy.

on Facebook Just found out my grand baby is a ,,,,,,gotta love it!! And I do !! No matter the results !! Posted by Melody Kliebert on Sunday, 25 March 2018

The video was taken by Kliebert's mother, Melody, and posted it on her personal Facebook page Sunday. As of writing, it has garnered over 6.5 million views, 14,000 likes and reactions, and over 90,ooo comments.

Coming from a family of alligator wranglers (his grandfather and father), Kliebert said that the reptile first came into mind when the couple was planning the party. "They're a big part of our family, so why not incorporate them into our reveal?" Kliebert told The Huffington Post.

Kliebert said the 61-year-old reptile, named Sally, was hatched by his grandfather in 1957. He dubs her as "our movie gator," since she appeared in the show "American Horror Story" and some commercials.

He affectionately said of the gator: "Sally's not just a gator, she's not just a pet, she's part of our family."

While the video hit virality, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries voiced out that bringing an alligator to the party was not a good idea, even if the animal was not harmed.

"It wasn't harmful to the animal, but we discourage and don't condone anyone using an animal as exhibition piece," a spokesperson for the department was quoted in the report. He also expressed that it was not wise to bring the animal close to humans, especially when children are around.

But Kliebert assured that he knows what to do when things go wrong. He said: "I know gators better than I know the back of my hand."

And what did Sally get in return for being a big help in the party? Kliebert said she got "a big piece of chicken."