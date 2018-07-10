Why a Florida couple asked for 1,000 goats as a wedding gift

One thousand goats seem like one too many for a wedding, but one couple from Florida has done away with a wedding registry to request exactly that.

Their online "registry," so to speak, can be found in the website of Villages in Partnership under the names of Edwin Dean and Katherine Parker who were married on June 16, reports Fox 4.

They were inspired to donate to the organisation Villages in Partnership, which aims to provide sustainable living to at-risk families in countries within Africa and the Caribbean. The newlyweds told Fox 4 that their volunteer experience in Malawi, Africa inspired them to become active in charities.

"A goat offers food security," the Villages in Partnership website states. One goes for $50 (P2,700), with some guests willingly paying for more than one. A group at their wedding raised funds for 100 goats, said Dean.

A video explains that in Malawi, "hunger season" lasts from December to March when floods and a drought kill chances of any harvest.

Symbolic of their request and their advocacy, Parker carried a goat during their wedding day. As of Fox 4's July 7 report, Dean and Parker have been able to raise enough funds for 670 goats.