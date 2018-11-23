Why the royal family was laughing in Prince Charles' birthday portraits

Why the royal family was laughing in Prince Charles' birthday portraits
PHOTO: AFP
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
Nov 23, 2018

The latest portraits for Prince Charles’ 70th birthday were more relaxed than usual, even showing the royal family in a candid moment of laughter.

The photos were released on Nov. 14 for the Prince of Wales’ birthday. The photo shoot was taken on a bench in the gardens of Clarence House in London where Charles and his wife, Duchess Camilla, reside.

In the picture, seated on the bench are the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, with Princess Charlotte beside her grandmother Camilla and Prince George sitting on grandpa Charles’ lap. Prince William, Duchess Kate holding Prince Louis, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan stand behind the bench.


Photo: AFP

Getting the young ones’ priceless expressions is reportedly thanks to their Nanny Maria, a source told Us Weekly in a Nov 17 article.

The nanny stood beside photographer Chris Jackson and made silly faces and waved at them. The adults also found amusement at her gestures and were eventually captured laughing too. 

At the time of the shoot, Harry and Meghan had yet to announce that she was pregnant. The Duchess of Sussex’s baby bump was yet to become visible, with Meghan opting for a sleeveless black-and-white sheath dress adorned with a black belt for the picture.

Jackson was also behind an endearing photo of the Prince of Wales and little Louis grinning together.

There’s been such a great response over the last week to The Prince of Wales at 70 pictures I took over the last year and I just wanted to say a ‘thank you’ for all the lovely comments - Apologies if I have not managed to get back to you but will endeavou

The shoot took all of 15 minutes, with 6-month-old Prince Louis described as “so well-behaved.” Afterwards, the family bonded together in Clarence House for the afternoon.

