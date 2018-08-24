Woman arrested for pulling fire alarm after her phone died

A 20-year-old woman was arrested in Florida for pulling a building's fire alarm to get the attention of someone after her cell phone died.

The woman, who was from South Carolina, was identified as Dequaisia Taylor. Apparently, her phone was dead when she was dropped off by her friends on Hutchinson Island near Stuart Beach on Aug 6, as reported by TCPalm.com last Tuesday. Because she needed to go home, she decided that the best course of action to take was to knock at a random house's door to help her call the police.

The owner of the house, which was located in the 200 block of northeast Edgewater Drive, indeed called the police and reported her as a suspicious person. A deputy from Martin County sheriff arrived at around 12 am to check what the report was all about.

The police couldn't find Taylor after her stunt. However, the deputy was surprised when he heard a fire alarm go off at a building nearby.

"While pulling up to the building, I observed a female on the fourth floor attempting to flag me down," the deputy said in the report.

Taylor stated in the affidavit that her home was located in Broward County, Florida. However, she didn't know her exact address. She also didn't know what her address is in South Carolina despite having her driver's license issued on the said state, the report stated.

Due to this dilemma, she said that she pulled the fire alarm to catch someone's attention.

Taylor landed in jail after she was charged for a false fire alarm. She was later booked at the Martin County jail.